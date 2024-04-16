Maserati Drop Top On 818 HP (610 kW) GranCabrio Folgore EV

Maserati joins the exclusive club of electric convertibles with the GranCabrio Folgore. Sharing its drivetrain and most features with the GranTurismo Folgore, this open-air powerhouse boasts impressive electric performance.

Three permanent-magnet motors, each with its own silicon carbide inverter, form the heart of the GranCabrio Folgore. While the combined potential reaches a staggering 1,207 hp (900 kW), Maserati prioritizes battery longevity, offering a peak output of 818 hp in “MaxBoost” mode and 751 hp for everyday driving.

A T-shaped lithium-ion battery pack nestled between and behind the passengers preserves the car’s classic proportions. The pack is a 92.5kWh unit, but only 83kWh is used. Maserati prioritizes battery life by limiting the maximum and minimum voltage during charging and discharging.

Regenerative braking allows for impressive energy recovery, while 270 kW fast charging capability enables an 18-minute charge from 20% to 80% at compatible stations. An innovative “DC Booster” tackles the challenge of less prevalent high-voltage stations, converting lower voltage from older stations to the necessary 800-plus volts for charging.

Double wishbone front and multilink rear suspension provide a dynamic driving experience. Inside, the GranCabrio Folgore pampers occupants with up to 16-speaker sound systems, neck-warming seat heaters, and an exquisitely crafted interior – all befitting a luxury electric convertible with a likely six-figure price tag. While the exact price and arrival date remain TBA, the GranCabrio Folgore promises a thrilling blend of open-air exhilaration and electric performance.