Porsche’s Range-Topping 7-Seater Electric SUV Spotted Testing

Porsche’s highly anticipated electric SUV codenamed K1, has been spotted undergoing testing for the first time, offering an early look at its design. Scheduled for launch in three years, the K1 will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS and BMW iX but adds a third row of seats for extra practicality.

Described as a blend of saloon and crossover, the K1 appears similar in height to the Cayenne but with a sleeker roofline and rear end. Early images suggest a longer wheelbase and lower ride height as well.

While camouflage makes details difficult to discern, the K1 seems to share some design elements with the new electric Macan, particularly in the headlights and taillights.

Porsche insiders hint at a “completely new experience inside” the K1, along with strong performance and automated driving features. For off-road capability, the K1 is expected to offer significant ground clearance adjustments via a sophisticated air suspension system.

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume describes the K1 as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV,” emphasizing strong performance, automated driving, and a new interior experience while maintaining the signature Porsche design.

The K1 will become the flagship of Porsche’s expanding electric vehicle lineup, which will eventually comprise seven distinct models.

The K1 will join a growing family of Porsche EVs, following the Taycan, the electric Macan, an electric Boxster and Cayman duo arriving in 2025, and a tentative electric Cayenne launch in 2026.

The K1 will be the first car to utilize Porsche’s adaptation of the Volkswagen Group’s Scalable Systems Platform, known as SSP Sport. This platform is expected to deliver superior performance compared to the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture used in other electric models.

Details about the battery pack remain undisclosed, but it’s expected to be a cell-to-chassis layout with over 100kWh capacity and a WLTP range exceeding 700 km (435 miles) in its most efficient configuration.