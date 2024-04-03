Rezvani Teases Retro Porsche 911 RR1

California-based car manufacturer Rezvani, known for its powerful SUVs and sports cars, is launching a new brand called Rezvani Retro. This new brand will focus on creating cars that blend classic automotive design with modern technology and performance.

Rezvani Retro aims to cater to car enthusiasts who appreciate the look of iconic past cars but want the benefits of modern features. Their vehicles will combine the design inspiration from legendary automobiles with up-to-date technology and creature comforts.

The first car from Rezvani Retro, the RR1, will be unveiled on April 16, 2024. Early indications suggest it will be based on the current Porsche 911 (992 generation) platform but with a design inspired by the wild racing cars from Kremer Racing in the 1970s, particularly the Porsche 935 K series.

Specific details about the RR1’s engine are yet to be revealed, but considering Rezvani’s history of high-performance vehicles (including some with over 1000 hp), it’s safe to assume the RR1 will be no slouch.

Rezvani plans to limit the production of the RR1. Those interested can secure a reservation for a build slot with a refundable $500 deposit through Rezvani’s website.

This launch of Rezvani Retro comes shortly after Rezvani unveiled the second generation of their debut car, the Beast sports car. This new Beast is built on the Chevrolet Corvette C8 platform and boasts a staggering 1000 hp.