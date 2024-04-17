Rezvani Will Turn Your Porsche 911 Into A Retro-Looking 935

Earlier this month we shared a teaser from Rezvani showing off a rather retro-looking Porsche 911 and today we have the official reveal of their RR1.

This offering turns a 992-generation 911 into something more akin to the legendary 70s racecars like the 935 Kremer thanks to a new carbon fibre body.

The new fascia boasts narrow rectangular headlights replacing the oval design, resembling the Taycan. Flowing lines and a fixed-wing complete the nostalgic look, accented by turbofan-style wheels.

Choose your powerplant: the 911 Carrera S platform for the RR1 550 (550 hp track, 520 hp street), the GT3-based RR 565 (535 hp street, 565 hp track), or the mighty RR1 750 (750 hp track, 715 hp street with AWD).

Upgrade your Rezvani RR1 with an optional performance package featuring suspension, brakes, a roll cage, racing harnesses, and lightweight windows. However, keep in mind that these options can quickly inflate the price by $25,450.

Speaking of price, the RR1 starts at $149,000 (approx. R2.8m) but that doesn’t include the donor 911 chassis, which you’ll need to provide. This introductory price is expected to increase after the first five orders. Production is limited to just 50 units, with deliveries planned for later this year.