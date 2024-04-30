South Africa Getting Two Units Of Jaguar F-TYPE ZP Edition

Jaguar South Africa has confirmed that just two units of the F-TYPE ZP Edition will be gracing our shores offering collectors a unique opportunity the chance to own the last internal combustion sports car designed by Jaguar.

Just 150 examples of the F-TYPE ZP Edition will be built for the world with each packing a 423 kW supercharged petrol V8 and a specially curated interior and exterior by the experts at SV Bespoke.

“The E-TYPE has captivated drivers and fans for decades, securing iconic status with its proportions and performance. The F-TYPE is poised to become the future classic of modern-day Jaguar, reminiscent of the iconic status its predecessor achieved in its era.” said Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager, JLR South Africa.