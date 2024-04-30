South Africa Getting Two Units Of Jaguar F-TYPE ZP Edition

Jaguar South Africa has confirmed that just two units of the F-TYPE ZP Edition will be gracing our shores offering collectors a unique opportunity the chance to own the last internal combustion sports car designed by Jaguar.
Just 150 examples of the F-TYPE ZP Edition will be built for the world with each packing a 423 kW supercharged petrol V8 and a specially curated interior and exterior by the experts at SV Bespoke.
“The E-TYPE has captivated drivers and fans for decades, securing iconic status with its proportions and performance. The F-TYPE is poised to become the future classic of modern-day Jaguar, reminiscent of the iconic status its predecessor achieved in its era.” said Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager, JLR South Africa.
The F-TYPE ZP Edition symbolises a modern chapter in Jaguar’s storied legacy within South Africa, echoing the timeless appeal of the brand’s products. Six decades ago, Peter Sutcliffe’s privateer lightweight E-TYPE dominated the Springbok Series races, securing podium finishes in Kyalami 9 Hours, GP Rhodesia, Tractor Trophy East London, and Killarney to name a few. Now, as enthusiasts in South Africa embrace the latest F-TYPE variants, they pay homage to a rich heritage of racing success and innovation excellence that continues to define Jaguar’s legacy on the global stage.
The F-TYPE ZP Edition is available in both Coupé and Convertible body styles. With 423kW, 700Nm of torque and an all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) technology, performance is exceptional on all surfaces and in all weathers: 0-100km/h takes as little as 3.7 seconds, while top speed is an electronically limited 300km/h.
Unique interiors with horizontal seat fluting, plus Gloss Black exterior accents and Gloss Black brake callipers, complement exclusive F-TYPE ZP Edition branding details on the fenders, Gloss Black Diamond Turned 20-inch forged alloy wheels, tread plates and dashboard. Each car features a ‘One of 150’ SV Bespoke commissioning plaque.JLR South Africa