SVI Engineering Armoured BMW X3 Gets Official BMW Certification

SVI Engineering, a leading manufacturer of armoured vehicles, is proud to announce the release of a new BMW-approved armouring package for the Rosslyn-built X3 M40i. This marks a significant milestone as the very first time BMW AG has performed armouring certification on the African continent.

Meeting the stringent NIJ Level IIIA (comparable to B4) ballistic resistance standards, the armoured X3 M40i offers protection against handguns including 9mm and .44 Magnum. This accomplishment follows extensive ballistic and durability testing conducted right here in South Africa, adhering to internationally recognized guidelines.

The SVI-armored X3 M40i can now be ordered and financed directly through any BMW dealership nationwide. This ensures your standard manufacturer warranty and maintenance plan remains fully intact.

“This project represents the first time that BMW AG has performed an armouring certification on the African continent. The result is a vehicle that can withstand attacks up to .44 Magnum from different directions and angles,” said Dr Daniel Huber, BMW AG engineer for armoured vehicles, who travelled from Munich to South Africa for the extensive testing process.

The certification process involved firing over 400 rounds at a completed X3 test vehicle, including angled shots from above. By exceeding these requirements, the SVI-developed X3 becomes the only armoured vehicle in South Africa officially tested to the rigorous NIJ Level IIIA standard.

Offering protection against threats like hijacking and kidnapping, this model caters to security-conscious individuals and prominent figures. Key features include an armoured passenger cell with sealed joints (protecting door areas and body panel junctions) and specially developed ballistic glass. Unlike many armoured vehicles with limited window operation, the driver’s window on the X3 offers a near-complete opening.

The bespoke 360-degree armouring package is entirely concealed, making the armoured X3 M40i indistinguishable from a standard model, both inside and out. Thanks to the extensive use of lightweight components, the driving dynamics are nearly identical to the production model.

Once you place an order for an armoured X3 M40i at any BMW dealership, the standard model from the Rosslyn plant is sent to SVI Engineering’s facility in Bashewa. The armouring conversion then adheres to strict production standards defined by the BMW Group.

The armouring package for the X3 M40i is priced at R879,800 (excluding VAT and obviously the base vehicle cost). The project build time is approximately three months.

The X3’s standard warranty and maintenance plan remains valid, while SVI provides an additional one-year/50,000 km warranty on the armouring conversion.