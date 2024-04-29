The Quickest Mercedes Ever Is The New Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance

For those who crave blistering Mercedes-AMG performance in a stylish two-door package. The all-new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance coupe is here, and it lives up to the hype.

The new GT flagship boasts a combined 805 horsepower (600 kW) thanks to a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 up front and an electric motor at the rear. The gasoline engine itself cranks out a mighty 603 hp (350 kW), but the even more staggering figure is the combined 1,410 Nm (1,047 lb-ft) of torque.

With this monstrous powertrain unleashed, Mercedes-AMG claims the GT 63 S E Performance rockets from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in a sensational 2.8 seconds. That gives this new offering the title of the fastest-accelerating AMG production model ever.

While technically a plug-in hybrid, fuel efficiency isn’t the prime focus here. The 6.1 kWh battery prioritizes performance, with Mercedes maintaining it at an optimal temperature for maximum power delivery whenever needed. Charging can be done via a plug or through various driver-selectable recuperation settings, including a one-pedal mode reminiscent of an EV.

A nine-speed dual-clutch transmission distributes power through Mercedes-AMG’s 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. Under normal conditions, the electric motor solely propels the rear axle. However, when the system detects slippage, power can be directed to the front wheels for enhanced traction. Rear-axle steering and the AMG Active Ride Control suspension with roll stabilization come standard, as do carbon ceramic brakes. For those seeking even more aggressive aesthetics, optional 21-inch wheels are available.

Visually differentiating the E Performance variant from the standard AMG GT 63 requires a keen eye. Mercedes incorporates special badging on the trunk lid, and a not-so-discreet charging port resides behind a door on the rear fascia.Less apparent are the revisions to the active aero system, meticulously crafted to optimize performance specifically for the hybrid powertrain.

Stepping inside, the driver is greeted by a familiar, luxurious Mercedes-AMG 2+2 cockpit which looks like a fantastic place to spend time while piloting this beast.

Pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance two-door will be revealed closer to its late 2024 launch date.