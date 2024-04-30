TWR Supercat Is A Reborn Jaguar XJS Packing Over 600 HP

British racing outfit TWR (Tom Walkinshaw Racing) has unveiled their stunning comeback project called the Supercat. The V12-powered restomod is based on the classic Jaguar XJS but features significant mechanical and visual upgrades, enhancing its performance on the road and the track.

Digital artist Khyzyl Saleem and renowned Porsche modifier and collector Magnus Walker collaborated to create the lightweight carbon fibre body. Pronounced aero components and disc wheels give the XJS a menacing, track-ready look.

The wide fenders integrate seamlessly with the rest of the car, culminating in a large ducktail spoiler at the back. Thankfully, the iconic XJS flying buttresses remain, a nod to Malcolm Sayer’s original design. Modern LED lighting, an oversized front splitter, a matching rear diffuser, and side-exit exhaust pipes round out the aggressive exterior package.

While the “fundamentally re-imagined” interior remains a mystery for now, TWR promises a full reveal later this summer. Based on the exterior’s focus on performance, we can expect heavily bolstered seats and extensive use of lightweight materials.

The heart of the Supercat is a supercharged V12 pumping out over 600 horsepower which will be channelled through a manual transmission, most likely to the rear wheels.

TWR assures us that the Supercat goes beyond just a powerful engine. The chassis has been thoroughly revamped to honour the company’s racing heritage. The project has reportedly undergone nearly three years of development, with a rigorous testing and tuning program focused on delivering a pure, analogue driving experience.

Deliveries for the TWR Supercat are slated for late 2024. Production will be limited to just 88 units, a tribute to TWR’s 1988 Le Mans victory with the Jaguar XJR-9.

Orders are now open, with prices starting from £225,000 (approx. R5.2m) before taxes. This reborn XJS won’t just be a UK affair; it will be available in major international markets so let’s hope someone from South Africa fancies owning this radical retro creation.