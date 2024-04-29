V16 Bugatti Chiron Successor Spied For The First Time

We know Bugatti is working on a Chiron successor but until now, we had no idea what the V16-powered monster would look like and while details are scarce, this camouflaged prototype offers a glimpse of the hybrid V16 beast.

The unnamed Bugatti retains familiar proportions with a prominent C-shaped line. Look closer and you’ll see a distinct greenhouse design and more dramatic fenders compared to the Chiron. A sharper front features large air intakes likely flanking the signature horseshoe grille.

The rear boasts a familiar active spoiler deploying for downforce and doubling as an air brake. A massive diffuser integrates the tailpipes. Slim LED taillights resemble the La Voiture Noire, with a hint of McLaren P1. The aerodynamic rear deck, similar to the Chiron Super Sports, leaves little room for the rear glass.

The successor’s development was announced two years ago, confirming an internal combustion engine. Earlier this year, Bugatti confirmed a new V16 unit with electrification replacing the old W16.

Rumours suggest that the V16 will be an 8.3-litre unit developed by Cosworth and it will be paired with three electric motors, with the internal combustion engine developing 1000 hp, while the electric motors will add another 800 hp, for a total of 1800 hp.

Bugatti’s customers have already seen the car, but the world awaits the official debut. Top Gear suggests a June reveal, though teasers could come sooner.