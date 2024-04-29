Watch Ferrari Purosangue Drag Race Lamborghini Urus Performante

The world of high-performance SUVs just witnessed a clash of the titans. The Ferrari Purosangue, with its heart-stopping V12, went head-to-head against the Lamborghini Urus Performante, a twin-turbocharged monster, in a thrilling drag race.

On paper, the Purosangue holds a slight edge as its 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 unleashes a staggering 715 hp (533 kW) in comparison to the Urus Performante’s 657 hp (490 kW) twin-turbo V8. Despite its slightly heavier weight, the Purosangue promises a neck-snapping 0 to 100 km/h time of 3.3 seconds.

We do not want to give away the story that plays out in the video below to push play and enjoy these two potent Italian creations going head to head.

The choice between these titans boils down to individual preference: the intoxicating symphony of the Purosangue’s V12 or the technological marvel of the Urus Performante’s twin-turbo V8.