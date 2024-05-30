2026 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Mule Finally Spotted Testing

Earlier this week, Porsche unveiled the updated entry-level Carrera and Carrera GTS 911 models. Meanwhile, on the other end of the performance spectrum, Porsche’s GT division is busy with its ultimate machine, the 911 GT2 RS.

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS is expected to be a MY2026 model. A recent prototype spotted testing at the Nurburgring, shared by CarSpyMedia, shows an aggressively disguised car resembling a 992 GT3 RS. But don’t be fooled by the looks. While the massive intakes, louvres, and active rear wing scream race GT3 RS, listen closely and you’ll hear the tell-tale whoosh of turbochargers.

It’s not surprising to see Porsche testing the upcoming GT2 RS in the GT3 RS’s body. The last-generation car used much of the GT3’s body and aero kit, albeit with some small changes to the front and rear fascias.

With over 700 horsepower, the 992 GT2 RS will be quicker than the 991 GT2 RS, but more importantly, it will feature significantly more torque due to the hybrid setup, possibly around 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft) of torque.

To offset the weight of the electric motor and battery, Porsche is developing the new 911 GT2 RS Hybrid with a lightweight body with measures similar to the Weissach Package offered by its predecessor and the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Porsche is said to be aiming at a weight gain of no more than 100kg.

As for when the Porsche 992 GT2 RS is coming, it really depends on how much development and testing Porsche still needs to do before the car is ready for production. Porsche is shooting for a 2025 debut, with a 2026 release also being on the table. The 992 GT2 RS will, likely, be a limited-production model, like all other GT2 RS models before it. The 991 GT2 RS was produced in 1,000 copies while the 997 GT2 RS, in 500 (1,272 with the non-RS models).