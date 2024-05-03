ABT Unveils Audi RS3-S With 453 HP (338 kW)

Remember the ABT RS3-R, the 500hp carbon-fiber monster? While that pushed the limits of a family hatchback, ABT also offered a milder ECU tune for the car’s well-regarded 2.5-litre turbo engine. Now, they’ve combined that tune with some “R” flair to create the RS3-S.

ABT considers the RS3-S the “golden mean” between the stock car and the wild RS3-R. It packs a 453 hp (338 kW) upgrade achieved through a separate control unit, preserving the original one. This pairs with some choice upgrades from the RS3-R, including 30mm lowering springs, 95mm tailpipes, 20-inch wheels, and a touch of carbon fibre on the new rear spoiler and skirt. Keen eyes will spot the RS3-S as something special, but with the standard car’s available colours and meaner look, some might blend in.

The interior gets “harmoniously balanced accessories” too, featuring an Abt starter button, RS3-S badges, and unique floor mats. “Subtle” isn’t usually associated with RS Audis or ABT, but mentioning new floor mats suggests a more modest upgrade.

The entire package, including the carbon fibre, wheels, interior bits, and a power bump costs €17,900 for the hatchback and €16,600 for the saloon, plus assembly. It’s a significant investment for a 60hp upgrade, but the ABT badge holds weight, and RS3 owners tend to love their cars.