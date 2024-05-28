Alfa Romeo Says Ciao To Offset Number Plates

Saying goodbye to a long-standing tradition, future Alfa Romeo models, including the next-generation Giulia and Stelvio, will sport centrally-mounted number plates. This change comes about due to new pedestrian safety regulations.

For many, the offset number plate mounted on the front wing has been a signature Alfa Romeo design element since the 1955 Giulietta Spider. This placement allowed the iconic triangular “scudetto” grille to take centre stage.

The recently launched Alfa Romeo Junior hatch marked the shift to a central plate, and Alfa Romeo design chief Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos confirms this will be the standard for the upcoming electric Giulia and Stelvio replacements, and all future models.

“We cannot put the number plate on the side any more because of the homologation regulations for pedestrian [safety],” said Mesonero-Romanos. These regulations are part of the European Union’s General Safety Regulations aimed at improving pedestrian protection in collisions.

The next-generation Stelvio is expected to launch next year, followed by the Giulia in 2026. Both will be built on the new STLA Large electric platform. Mesonero-Romanos assures that the designs are finalized and fantastic, staying true to Giulia’s sporty character with a coupe-like flair.

Source: Autocar