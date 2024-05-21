All-New Top Gear Australia Is Back

An automotive YouTube star, a former NRL player and a Survivor host will front the reborn Top Gear Australia television show which has been released on streaming service Paramount+.

The eight-part series features Blair Joscelyne, Beau Ryan, and Jonathan LaPaglia at the helm, ready to explore the world’s best driving roads and put some seriously impressive vehicles to the test.

Viewers can expect to see the trio take on the Italian countryside in a Ferrari 296 GTS and a Maserati MC20 Cielo before getting their adrenaline pumping with a Pagani Huayra Codalunga.

There’s also a Colombian jungle coffee run, a race against a boat from Monaco to St Tropez in the Lotus Eletre, and a wintery Alpine challenge featuring the Porsche 911 Dakar, Aston Martin DBX707, and the Brabus Superblack 900.

Back on home soil, the heat doesn’t die down. The presenters will be putting some of Australia’s hottest new releases through their paces on the track, including the Ford Mustang Dark Horse, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and the Toyota GR Corolla.

But Top Gear wouldn’t be Top Gear without a healthy dose of friendly competition. The presenters will also be battling it out in a selection of pre-loved cars, all purchased for a bargain price.

Each episode will also feature a celebrity interview filmed in the Australian studio, with the ever-mysterious Aussie Stig laying down some scorching lap times to keep the competitive spirit alive.

The series is currently streaming on Paramount+ in Australia, with more countries to follow later this year.