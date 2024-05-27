Almost 200 South Africans Wanted The Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE

The flagship new Range Rover Sport SV has sparked demand amongst clients in South Africa, with all 35 limited-edition Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE units fully reserved when orders opened.

“Close to 200 clients expressed interest in the limited-edition new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION ONE. Thirty-five now have the special privilege of staking a claim to one. They’ll be among the first in South Africa to experience an impressive number of segment and brand firsts that make this model the benchmark for ultimate modern luxury performance SUVs.” said Janico Dannhauser, Product and Pricing Manager, JLR South Africa

Acclaimed as the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport yet, the new Range Rover Sport SV blends supreme performance and dynamism with peerless Range Rover capability and refinement.

Powered exclusively by a new 626 hp (467 kW), 750 Nm 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine allowing the SUV to sprint to 100km/h in as little as 3.7 seconds and on to a top speed of 290 km/h.

This impressive performance is enabled by a combination of supercar-inspired features that deliver a weight saving of up to 76kg, including the world’s first 23-inch Carbon Fibre Wheel option on a production car, Carbon Ceramic Brakes and standard-fit aerodynamic enhancements including a carbon fibre bonnet.

Range Rover Sport SV Edition One Price in South Africa

Range Rover Sport P635 SV Edition One – R3,965,000