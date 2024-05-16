Aston Martin Reportedly Working On ‘Project Rambo’ To Rival G-Class

Aston Martin is exploring the possibility of a rugged, high-powered off-roader to compete with the Mercedes G-Class, according to Autocar.

Internal design proposals are being evaluated, but a final decision on production hasn’t been made.

Codenamed “Project Rambo” within the company, the concept takes inspiration from Lamborghini’s LM002 and similar to the Lambo, it is expected to offer exceptional off-road capability alongside supercar-like performance and the luxury expected for a high-end vehicle.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll is cautious about approving the project unless there’s a strong business case. However, the company is undoubtedly motivated by the success of the DBX SUV, which is currently their best-selling model line, and the enduring popularity of the Mercedes G-Class.

To maintain exclusivity, Aston is considering a limited production run of 2,500 units for Project Rambo. The DBX factory in St Athan is a potential production location due to the possibility of both SUVs sharing the same platform.

Launching a new V8 SUV aligns with Aston Martin’s renewed focus on combustion cars. The company recently delayed their first electric vehicle by a year due to continued demand for gasoline-powered models.

Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll acknowledges that electric car demand isn’t as high as initially anticipated. As a result, the company plans to utilize hybrid powertrains as a bridge to full electrification between 2025 and 2030.

While contemplating new models, Aston Martin is nearing the completion of a significant sports car refresh. The new V12-powered Vanquish joins the existing V8-powered DB12 and Vantage in the coming months. Additionally, they’ll be launching the Valhalla, their first plug-in hybrid and a mid-engined supercar, later this year.

Aston Martin’s debut electric vehicle, a high-riding four-seater GT, is expected to be unveiled in 2025. The company plans to introduce three more EVs in the coming years, all based on variations of the same modular platform and equipped with drivetrain components from Lucid.