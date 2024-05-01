Aston Martin Vanquish Set To Return With 824 HP (614 kW) From New V12

Aston Martin is reviving the legendary Vanquish name for its next-generation GT flagship and the British brand has confirmed it will boast a thunderous new V12 engine with significantly more power than the outgoing DBS.

Expected to be revealed in the coming months, the new Vanquish will pack a mighty 824 hp (614 kW) and 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque, surpassing the standard DBS by a substantial 109 hp and 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). These figures even eclipse the DBS’s run-out Ultimate edition, making the Vanquish one of Aston Martin’s most potent production vehicles ever, rivalled only by the exclusive Victor and Valkyrie hypercar.

The surge in power comes courtesy of a meticulously redeveloped twin-turbocharged V12. Aston has released a short video (seen below) previewing the engine’s roaring soundtrack while also hinting at an exhilarating driving experience. The overhaul includes a strengthened cylinder block, redesigned cylinder heads, reprofiled camshafts, and new intake and exhaust ports. Upgraded turbochargers provide a more responsive performance with increased speed, enhancing throttle response.

While Aston remains tight-lipped about specific details and the engine’s potential displacement increase from the previous 5.2 litres, they’ve confirmed it will achieve “unprecedented performance and efficiency,” suggesting the Vanquish will be noticeably faster than the DBS.

The company subtly confirmed the car’s name through the statement that “all will be vanquished” by the new GT. The engine itself will be handbuilt in “strictly limited numbers,” indicating a significant production volume reduction compared to the DBS predecessor.

Aston Martin has previously outlined its plan to transform the flagship GT into a true supercar, setting it apart from its V8-powered Vantage and DB11 siblings. Spy shots reveal a comprehensive visual makeover compared to the DB12, hinting at the increased power. The car features prominent new bonnet vents for improved engine cooling, a significantly wider front grille, and a chunkier lower splitter suggesting enhanced downforce.

The rear boasts a larger diffuser for better aerodynamics, while the twin-exit exhaust has been replaced with a quad-pipe setup, reflecting the additional cylinders. The power boost will likely be accompanied by a significant chassis upgrade, building upon the DBS 770 Ultimate’s setup. Uprated dampers and increased rigidity at both ends are expected to improve cornering performance and broaden the car’s track capabilities.

The official unveiling of the Vanquish is anticipated to take place later this year with rumours swirling about a reveal possibly taking place at the prestigious Monterey Car Week in August.