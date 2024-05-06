Audi Driving Experience Returns To Kyalami In July 2024

Following its successful relaunch in 2023, the Audi South Africa Driving Experience is back and this year’s program promises to elevate the adrenaline even further with a selection of exhilarating RS models.

The experience is not just a track day but rather a carefully, full-day program designed to unlock the true potential of Audi’s product lineup. From July to November, three events will be held at the famed Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit:

Event 1: July 17-21

Event 2: September 25-29

Event 3: November 20-24

The programme runs from 08h30 to 16h30 each day, and prices for the experience start at R16,100 per person. Bookings for each event close seven days prior to the starting date.

Developed in collaboration with the Audi driving experience centre in Germany, the program allows participants to hone their skills under the watchful eyes of champion racing drivers. This full-day experience promises an unforgettable journey into the world of precision driving and automotive mastery. Tickets are now on sale at experience.audi.co.za.

The Audi driving experience embodies the essence of our brand – innovation, performance, and safety,” says Sascha Sauer, Head of Audi South Africa. “We’re delighted to bring this exciting event back to Johannesburg, giving enthusiasts the opportunity to experience the thrill of our RS models and hone their driving skills on the iconic Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit.”

The comprehensive curriculum focuses on key areas like cornering technique, braking and acceleration control, ideal driving lines, and the impact of weight transfer.

If you have purchased a new RS model before the 1st of March this year, then Audi will offer a complimentary voucher for the Audi driving experience.

Don’t miss your chance to join the ranks of Audi enthusiasts so act fast to avoid disappointment and secure your spot today