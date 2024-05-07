Bentley Batur Convertible Becomes Their Most Expensive Car Ever

Remember last year’s Bentley Batur, the ultra-exclusive 18-unit coachbuilt coupe? Well, forget about owning one as they were snapped up before most of us could even blink.

Now, we welcome the Bentley Batur Convertible which will be limited to just 16 units each costing over £2 million (approx. R46m) becoming their most expensive car yet. In fact, if you work it out, you could buy 7 or so regular Continental GTs for the same price.

Power remains courtesy of a twin-turbo 6.0-litre W12 pushing a mighty 740 hp (552 kW) and a staggering 1,000 Nm (738 lb-ft) of torque.

No two examples of the machine will be alike, with the scope of personalisation offered by Mulliner meaning that the customers are “limited only by their imagination” when it comes to designing their car.

The Batur Convertible is the third bespoke model in a family of Mulliner-built specials. It joins the Bacalar as well as, obviously, the “normal” Batur. Bentley insists this will be one of the final models built with the hand-crafted W12 engine, which is just icing on the ultra-fancy cake for anyone who is able to drop this kind of coin.

The engineering development car seen in the images here has had the same level of attention to detail as a customer’s own specification. The exterior paintwork is a bespoke colour – Vermillion Gloss over Vermillion Satin Duo tone – that provides a vibrant colour across contemporary surfaces. The bodywork is underscored by front splitters, side skirts and rear diffuser in high gloss carbon fibre.

The front of the car features a grille of exceptional art – with the main matrix finished in Gloss Dark Titanium, accented with contrast chevrons in a horizontal ombré pattern that flows from Beluga in the centre and lightens to the vibrant sides in Vermillion Gloss. The “endless bonnet” line is finished in Gloss Dark Titanium paint, as are the 22” wheels – with the spokes in Gloss and Satin Black Titanium with Vermillion Gloss accents.