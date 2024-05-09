Bentley Ending Production Of V8-Powered Continental GT and Flying Spur

Bentley Motors has announced the retirement of its current-generation 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine from the Continental GT, Continental GTC, and Flying Spur model lines. The UK, Europe, and the MEAI (Middle East, Africa & India) will be the first regions to see the V8 depart, with other areas to follow later.

This move aligns with Bentley’s Beyond100 strategy, which focuses on offering hybrid variants across all models by 2024.

The V8 engine has been a cornerstone of Bentley for 75 years. The first L-Series V8, introduced in the 1959 S2, produced 180 bhp (134 kW). Today’s V8 boasts three times the power with two-thirds of the capacity.

Since the 4.0-litre V8’s introduction in 2012, more than 53,000 V8-powered Continental GT, GTC and Flying Spur examples have been produced at the factory in Crewe, England.

The final V8-equipped Continental GT, GTC, and Flying Spur models are now available in the UK, Europe, and MEAI.

Production will conclude soon, with final deliveries expected in June. Existing dealer stock and vehicles in transit pipelines may still be available. The end of production for other regions will follow at a later date.