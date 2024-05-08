Bentley W12 Being Replaced By More Potent Hybrid V8

Bentley is calling it a day with their W12 engine as they have announced their “new Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain” based on a V8.

The new plug-in hybrid powertrain will pack some serious grunt with Bentley claiming it will boast more than 750 PS (739 hp; 552 kW). They also state it will be “the most dynamic, most responsive and most efficient system in Bentley’s history, befitting a new generation of daily supercars.”

The exact amount of torque isn’t mentioned but the number will have four figures. Bentley is referring to 1,000 Newton meters, which works out to 739 lb-ft. An unspecified battery pack will be good for 80 km (50 miles) of electric range.

Interestingly, the Crewe automaker isn’t disclosing the displacement of this new PHEV option yet but since it is part of the VW Group it will more than likely be 4.0-litres like the one found in the new Porsche Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid.

The W12 bows out after a two-decade run, with an estimated 105,000 engines produced. It receives a fitting farewell in million-dollar Mulliner models like the Bacalar, Batur, and Batur Convertible.