    BMW Concept Skytop Might Go Into Production For R10 Million Each

    The BMW Concept Skytop, unveiled on the shores of Lake Como over the weekend has attracted a lot of attention as expected. The question on everyone’s lips: will it see production? Sources suggest BMW is gauging interest and media feedback before making a final decision after the 2024 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

    Built on a modified 8 Series chassis, the Skytop features a beautiful red leather interior crafted by BMW’s Dingolfing saddlery and components from the 8 Series lineup. Power is expected to come from the 4.4-litre S63 V8 found in the M8 Competition, likely producing a similar 617 horsepower (460 kW).

    Unlike the 2023 BMW Z4 Touring Coupe Concept, the Skytop appears production-ready. Functional roll bars, a pedestrian safety-compliant front end, and a fully finished interior all hint at BMW’s serious intentions.

    However, production numbers are rumoured to be low, around 50 units like the cancelled Z4 Coupe. This exclusivity translates to a hefty price tag, with whispers of around 500,000 euros (approx. R10 million).

