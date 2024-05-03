BMW M3 Competition Touring Pricing for South Africa

Back in August of 2022, we said that BMW South Africa would be bringing in the M3 Touring but we would have to wait for the LCI variant in 2024. Well fast forward to 2024 and our friends at Cars.co.za have obtained pricing for the wagon heading to our shores.

If you are lucky enough (or quick enough), you will need to part with R2,195,000 for the Touring which is extremely reasonable since the regular M3 Competition starts from R2,075,000.

The same article states the version we will be receiving will pack 523 hp (390 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque which suggests we will indeed be getting the LCI as the current version packs 503 hp (375 kW).

The facelift version will also have discreet updates and we expect to see a tweaked bumper and some fresh lighting units.

Cars.co.za did confirm that customer allocation and orders will start next month with production taking place in July 2024.

Customer deliveries of the LCI M3 Competition Touring will start in October which is the perfect time to showcase this enticing product at this year’s BMW M Festival.