BMW M4 CS Arrives As Sweet Spot Of Range

While the current generation of BMW M3 and M4 has seen a flurry of special editions and high-performance variants, there’s good reason to believe the new M4 CS might just be the most tempting iteration yet. It blends a comprehensively upgraded engine with a sharper suspension setup and a lighter overall weight, all while retaining the beloved all-wheel-drive system. This combination creates a truly beguiling prospect for performance car enthusiasts.

Let’s delve into the key details. The M4 CS carries over the familiar 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged inline-six engine (S58) found in other M3 and M4 models. However, it boasts a significant power boost to 542 bhp (404 kW) and a peak torque of 650 Nm. This translates to a 20 hp advantage over the recently enhanced M4 Competition, with torque figures remaining identical. To further elevate responsiveness and eagerness to rev, BMW M has incorporated a lighter crankshaft and reduced frictional losses within the engine.

The M4 CS seamlessly integrates BMW’s snappy eight-speed automatic transmission and the xDrive all-wheel-drive system. This inherently rear-biased setup allows drivers to select an even sportier character in 4WD Sport mode. For pure rear-wheel-drive exhilaration, a 2WD mode completely disengages the front axle. The active rear differential with mechanical torque vectoring and intelligent locking under acceleration guarantees optimal power delivery to the rear wheels.

With a blistering 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 3.4 seconds, the M4 CS outpaces both the rear-wheel-drive M4 CSL (by 0.3 seconds) and the standard xDrive M4 Competition (by 0.1 seconds). It conquers the 0 to 200 km/h (124 mph) sprint in a mere 11.1 seconds, and with the M Driver’s Package equipped, the top speed reaches a limited 302 km/h (188 mph).

The M4 CS boasts a lowered and stiffened suspension compared to the standard Competition model. BMW M engineers have meticulously fine-tuned axle kinematics, wheel camber settings, anti-roll bars, spring rates, and damper tuning to deliver exceptional handling dynamics. Additional auxiliary springs further enhance the car’s agility. Lightweight 19-inch and 20-inch forged wheels, familiar from the M4 CSL, are wrapped in high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres, with the option to upgrade to even more track-focused Cup 2R tyres.

Units destined for South Africa are limited to 25 with arrivals expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. The new BMW M4 CS will be priced at R3,050,000 (including VAT and Motorplan).

As with all BMW CS models, weight reduction is a prime focus. Carbon fibre replaces numerous components, including the bonnet, front splitter, rear diffuser, door card inserts, centre console, and even bucket seats. Notably absent is the M4 CSL’s unique carbon boot lid with its distinctive ducktail. While an official weight figure remains undisclosed, the M4 CS is expected to slot in between the lightweight 1,625kg CSL and the heavier 1,850kg standard M4 Competition xDrive.

The M4 CS benefits from the aesthetic and technological upgrades introduced in the 2024 M4. This includes new headlights with integrated yellow daytime running lights, a redesigned dashboard and steering wheel, and BMW’s latest digital interface.

The M4 CS caters to individual preferences with a range of bespoke colour and trim options available in both high gloss and Frozen finishes. The launch colour is a stunning Frozen Isle of Man Green Metallic but are also now offered Riviera Blue.

Pricing and availability for South Africa are yet to be confirmed, but estimates suggest the M4 CS will start from around R3.1m. Production begins in July with deliveries starting later this year.