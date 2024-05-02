BMW South Africa Enters iX5 Hydrogen Into 2024 Simola Hillclimb

BMW South Africa is amping up the excitement at the 2024 Simola Hillclimb (May 2-5) with a revolutionary showcase. The company will showcase its BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle, making history as the first hydrogen-powered entrant to compete in this motorsport event.

This three-day competition attracts global attention with Classic Car Friday and King of the Hill showdowns, drawing enthusiasts, professional racers, and top competitors. This year, BMW joins the ranks of innovative entrants with the iX5 Hydrogen making its debut in the King of the Hill challenge.

The 396 hp (295 kW) iX5 Hydrogen is a groundbreaking hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) that delivers that signature BMW driving experience. The innovative powertrain combines a highly efficient fuel cell system, two hydrogen tanks, an electric motor, and a powerful battery – all working in harmony for exceptional performance under the control of the central vehicle unit.

BMW South Africa isn’t stopping there. The company will also showcase its recently launched 593 hp (442 kW) i5 M60 xDrive with racing legend Deon Joubert at the wheel, aiming to grab the Simola Hillclimb EV record.

Joining the fray is the BMW M4 Competition xDrive, piloted by BMW Driving Experience’s Cristiano Verolini.

Earlier this year, Anglo American Platinum, BMW Group South Africa and Sasol together launched the first trial of a pilot fleet of BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in South Africa.