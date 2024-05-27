Bugatti Chiron Sport Hits 413 KM/H On Autobahn

Towards the end of 2021, Czech millionaire Radim Passer took his Bugatti Chiron to 259 mph (417 km/h) on the de-restricted section of the Autobahn. Even though there is no speed limit for that section, it did not go down too well with the authorities.

Now, another Bugatti owner, this time piloting the Chiron Sport, has attempted the same thing albeit marginally slower. Omid Mouazzen, an Iranian businessman and Youtuber, clocked 257 mph (413 km/h), falling just short of Passer’s record.

“I had imagined the moment so many times. When I did it, I knew I had just achieved something that only a few people on the planet can do. So much comes together in that moment. When I was a child and we emigrated from Iran to Germany, we had nothing but our dignity. My father didn’t even have enough money for a car at first. Then to suddenly do something in my own Bugatti on a motorway that perhaps only very few people have ever done is indescribable. That meant more to me than just driving fast.” said Mouazzen.

While he is correct in saying only very few people have done it we feel that actions like this may well see the German authorities enforcing a speed limit even on the remaining de-restricted stretches of tarmac in Germany.