Bugatti Chiron Successor Speedometer Goes Up To 550 KM/H

The highly anticipated successor to the Bugatti Chiron is starting to shed light on its design thanks to a recent leak. Earlier reports suggested a timeless aesthetic inspired by Swiss timepieces, and a new image seems to confirm these rumours.

Tech Youtuber Marques Brownlee shared a picture of a box featuring a detailed graphic. While initially appearing to be a watch sketch, a closer look reveals markings on the dial resembling a speedometer. Notably, the gauge goes up to a staggering 550 km/h (342 mph), surpassing the Chiron’s speedometer by 50 km/h (31 mph).

Bugatti has previously confirmed the car will be powered by a V16 hybrid system. This powerhouse is rumoured to combine an 8.3-litre internal combustion engine with three electric motors, producing a mind-numbing 1800 horsepower.

The leaked image and earlier reports paint a picture of a hypercar that’s not only incredibly powerful but meticulously crafted. The emphasis on a timeless design inspired by luxury watches suggests Bugatti is aiming for more than just a speed machine; they’re creating a collector’s item.