Bugatti ‘L’Ultimae’ Is The 500th And Final Chiron

Since 2016, the Bugatti Chiron has reigned supreme as an unparalleled icon of hypercar performance. Limited to just 500 units, the final Chiron has been meticulously hand-crafted by the artisans in Molsheim – a vibrant masterpiece of bespoke art christened ‘L’Ultime’.

This final Chiron masterpiece – a Super Sport – beautifully reinterprets the car that stole the show in Geneva eight years ago, echoing its style and visual identity. When it first stunned the world in 2016, the colour combination of ‘Atlantic Blue’ and ‘French Racing Blue’ intersected by a sweeping C-line milled from hand-polished aluminium was unlike anything seen before. For this landmark 500th Chiron, the Bugatti Sur Mesure team reimagined the original design with a mesmerizing interplay of fading colours, paying homage to the global impact of the Chiron since 2016.

Symbolizing the brand’s prowess and the evolution of its craftsmanship over the past eight years, the two colours adorning this special Super Sport – a distinctively created fading ‘French Racing Blue’ and an ‘Atlantic Blue’ – seamlessly blend into each other, creating a mesmerizing side profile accentuated by wheels mirroring the front and rear hues. A bespoke blue Bugatti badge, exclusively designed for this farewell edition, sits proudly within the grille. Adding a touch of grandeur, hand-written locations and events that helped build the legend of the Chiron adorn its bodywork. Inspired by the philosophy of ‘bullet speed’ – a blurring of vision at high speeds – this unique Chiron Super Sport hints at its incomparable top speed, even while standing still.

Celebrating the very last Chiron, the hand-written number ‘500’ graces the exterior, wheel caps, and rear wing, and is also engraved onto the engine cover housing the magnificent Bugatti W16 powertrain. The use of the ‘500’ seamlessly transitions from the outside to within, adorning a Chiron cabin that mirrors the bespoke nature of the car’s exterior. Here, a symphony of carbon fibre unfolds for both driver and passenger, connecting the luxurious ‘Deep Blue’ leather and ‘Blue Carbon Matt’ high-tech finishes with hints of the iconic Bugatti ‘French Racing Blue’ hue.

“The Bugatti brand is built not only on pure performance but on absolute craftsmanship, sophistication and elegance, forming the very pinnacle of the automotive sphere. This very special Super Sport – the final masterpiece in the era-defining Chiron family – embodies those values, sublimely connecting such incomparable core attributes with ease and purpose.

“With this bespoke work of art, we have retraced the Chiron’s majestic eight-year journey with unforgettable moments that have taken place throughout the world, creating legions of fans for the Chiron, not to mention its countless industry-first breakthroughs and unique world-first achievements. This 500th and final Chiron model is a fitting farewell that captures a defining legacy that will forever be etched in automotive history and paves the way to a bright new chapter, starting with the production of the Bolide and the W16 Mistral and continuing with the unveiling of our new model in June.” Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles.