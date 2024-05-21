Check Out The Insane ‘Dare To Dream Collection’ Heading For Auction In Toronto

In an unprecedented event, Canadian financier Miles Nadal is preparing to auction off his extensive collection of luxury cars and rare sneakers. The collection, known as the ‘Dare to Dream’ collection, boasts over 100 high-end cars and a significant array of sought-after sneakers.

The auction, organized by RM Sotheby’s, is set to take place at the end of May and beginning of June this year. Noteworthy automobiles such as a Ferrari F50, Enzo, 288 GTO and much more are touted to be the stars of the show.

Parallel to the car auction, Nadal’s sneaker collection, which started about five years ago, includes gems like the Nike Waffle Racing “Moon Shoe” which is expected to sell for between $200,000 and $300,000. This part of the collection reflects a burgeoning trend among collectors to acquire wearable pieces of sports history.

In a unique twist, the auction will not be hosted in a conventional venue but rather within Nadal’s 17,000-square-foot exhibition area in Toronto. This setup is designed to showcase each item for maximum visual impact and to likely encourage higher bids.

The total value of the cars is estimated to exceed $60 million. This auction not only highlights the growing interest in car and sneaker collections as alternative investments but also underscores the economic vitality of such collectables in the luxury auction market.

The event promises to be a significant highlight in the world of collector auctions this year, as both enthusiasts and wealthy collectors converge on Toronto to participate in what could be a record-setting day.