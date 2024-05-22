Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed Revealed To Launch Exclusive Mythos Series

Mercedes-AMG has pulled the covers off the extremely striking SL-based PureSpeed concept in Monaco ahead of the F1 this weekend.

The radical design of a completely open, two-seater performance car without a roof or windscreen is a tribute to motor racing. It serves as a glimpse into the upcoming, ultra-limited Mythos series, the pinnacle of exclusivity from Mercedes-Benz.

The PureSpeed concept debuted in an exclusive setting, displayed on a floating pontoon in the Monaco harbour with F1 drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell present.

“The Concept Mercedes-AMG PureSpeed offers a glimpse of what is probably the most direct way to experience performance and driving pleasure. Radically open, neither a roof nor the windscreen separate the two passengers from the elements. You can experience light, air and passion unfiltered with all your senses. As the concept of our first Mythos vehicle, it embodies the highest level of exclusivity. Design elements such as the HALO also create a Formula 1 feeling. There is therefore no better place for its world premiere than Monaco.” said Michael Schiebe, Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-AMG GmbH and Head of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class & Mercedes Maybach divisions.

The strictly limited series of 250 units will only be available to the most dedicated Mercedes‑Benz enthusiasts and collectors.

A true highlight is the HALO system, replacing the A-pillar and drawing inspiration directly from Formula 1. Two custom-designed aerodynamic helmets and the complete lack of a roof, windscreen, or side windows create a true Formula 1-like experience for driver and passenger. The unique interior boasts a custom IWC Schaffhausen clock and a colour scheme that complements the overall design.

The Mercedes‑AMG PureSpeed concept is a true performance car with an extremely low silhouette. Many design features were inspired by the Mercedes‑AMG ONE hypercar – technical, sharply cut visible carbon fibre parts in the lower section of the vehicle provide a strong contrast to the sensual, rounded shapes of the upper part of the vehicle.

The unique wheel design showcases carbon fibre cladding on both front and rear. The rear covers are fully closed for optimal aerodynamics, while the fronts are open to improve airflow and brake cooling. Classic sports car features include a long hood, a low front end with a prominent “shark nose,” and an aggressive front design reminiscent of the AMG ONE.

Several design details pay homage to Mercedes-Benz’s motorsport heritage. The twin flying buttresses behind the seats recall legendary racers like the 300 SLR. The eye-catching paintwork, with a gradient from Le Mans red to graphite grey and a black AMG pattern, references the victorious Mercedes car at the 1924 Targa Florio race.