dÄHLer Pushes BMW M3 CS Up To 630 HP (469 kW)

The BMW M3 CS is a force to be reckoned with on the road, but dÄHLer has taken things a step further with a package of performance and aesthetic enhancements.

While the tuner does offer custom 21-inch forged wheels, this particular M3 CS showcases the impact of well-placed wheel spacers. These spacers ensure the factory wheels sit perfectly flush with the fenders for a more aggressive stance.

For those who prefer a lowered look without coilovers, dÄHLer offers lowering springs that reduce ride height by 24 mm (0.9 inches) at the front and 3 mm (0.1 inches) at the rear.

The stock 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder puts out a respectable 543 hp (405 kW) and 649 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque. Their Stage 1 software tune bumps these figures to a thrilling 630 hp (469 kW) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft).

A carbon fibre air intake is another option for those seeking improved airflow. Additionally, the tuner offers a stainless steel exhaust system as a lighter alternative to the standard titanium setup.

The beauty of these upgrades is that they’re also available for standard M3 and M4 models, allowing owners to personalize their vehicles to their exact preferences.

BMW enthusiasts can look forward to a coupe counterpart to the M3 CS – the M4 CS. This upcoming model is expected to inherit the same performance and visual enhancements, offering a distinct edge over the standard M4 and M4 Competition variants.