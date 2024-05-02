DMC Edizione GT Bodykit For Lamborghini Revuelto Costs Over R7 Million

Towards the end of last year, DMC previewed their Molto Veloce and Schumacher kits for the Lamborghini Revuelto but now we have their most expensive kit ever, the Edizione GT (E-GT).

We have seen some pretty wild offerings for the V12 raging bull already but this one might take the cake for the most bonkers of the lot.

Limited to just 10 units worldwide, the E-GT boasts a hefty price tag starting at $288,888 and going as high as $388,888 (approx. R7,2m).

The most prominent feature has to be the enormous rear wing that extends downwards to meet the diffuser, supported by a central fin running along the engine cover.

Further enhancing the aggressive visuals are a new set of carbon fibre wheels, subtly revised side skirts, and a redesigned front bumper featuring a prominent splitter with cut-out sections. Additionally, DMC incorporated a fresh set of vents on the hood. Customers can choose between a gloss or matte finish for all the carbon fibre components.

DMC promises a unique colour scheme for each of the 10 Edizione GTs. Owners can further personalize their vehicles with engraved logos or names and will be able to design their own “completely revamped interior”.

Performance upgrades include a new stainless steel exhaust system and an optional power kit for the Revuelto’s plug-in hybrid V12 powertrain. This package, if selected, can elevate the combined output by 88 hp (65 kW) over the stock offering’s 1,001 hp (747 kW).

Existing DMC customers will be prioritized during the allocation process but to cater to a global audience, DMC will distribute two units each to North America and the Middle East, with the remaining five allocated across China, Japan, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Europe.

Considering that a base Lamborghini Revuelto starts at R12,800,000, the total cost of owning a DMC-modified Edizione GT will approach R20 million but it doesn’t sound like Africa has been allocated a unit anyway.