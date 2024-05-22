Everrati Creating First Electric Lamborghini LM002

Everrati is understood to be building the first fully electric version of the Lamborghini LM002 which means they will be removing the monstrous V12.

Everrati, a company that specializes in electric restorations of classic cars, revealed to CarBuzz that a client from the United Arab Emirates has commissioned this one-of-a-kind transformation. The project is currently in the preliminary stages of engineering and feasibility analysis.

Justin Lunny, founder and CEO of Everrati, explained that while the challenge is unique, the company can draw on its previous technology adaptations from other high-performance electric conversions.

Although this project is currently the only one of its kind, there could be more electric LM002s in the future if interest is expressed, as Everrati generally handles custom commissions and offers exclusive rights to specific builds for a fee.