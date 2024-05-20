Ex Bugatti and Koenigsegg Designer Readies Own Hypercar Offering

The talented designer behind some of the world’s most coveted hypercars, including the Bugatti Chiron, is on the verge of unveiling his own creation.

Sasha Selipanov, who recently established the Los Angeles-based design consultancy Hardline27, will debut his vision with the Nilu hypercar.

The Nilu serves as the inaugural model from the new performance marque Nilu27, and its official unveiling is set for the 2024 Monterey Car Week this August. A brief teaser video released recently showcases the car’s exposed rear, complete with a high-mounted exhaust and expansive venturi tunnels. The video also confirms gullwing doors for the Nilu and offers a tantalizing glimpse of the exhaust note, hinting at a possible V8 engine.

Details remain scarce beyond the focus on delivering an uncompromised driving experience, free from the “distractions” of digitalization and electrification that have permeated many recent performance cars. The designers prioritize pure driving pleasure and aim to recapture the awe-inspiring spirit that some hypercars seem to have lost.

The official debut is scheduled for August 15th at Pebble Beach.

Selipanov’s design pedigree is nothing short of impressive. Following his graduation with a bachelor’s degree in transportation design from California’s Art Center College of Design in 2005, he joined the Volkswagen Group. During his tenure, he contributed to iconic designs like the Bugatti Chiron and the Lamborghini Huracán. A brief stint at Genesis saw his involvement in the Essentia and Mint concepts. Most recently, Selipanov served as head of design at Koenigsegg, where he played a key role in the development of the Gemera and CC850 hypercars. Now, he’s poised to take centre stage with his own hypercar creation.