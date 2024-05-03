Ferrari 12Cilindri and 12Cilindri Spider Revealed Packing 819 HP (610 kW)

Ferrari has a unique way of embracing both tradition and cutting-edge technology. This is evident in their latest car, the 12Cilindri, the successor to the 812 Superfast. Unveiled in Miami, the 12Cilindri, as the name suggests, is all about the 12-cylinder engine.

The 6.5-litre, 65-degree V12 is the latest iteration of Ferrari’s F140 engine, first used in the Enzo two decades ago. Here, it delivers a naturally aspirated 819 hp (610 kW) at 9,250 rpm and 678 Nm (500 lb-ft) of torque at 7,250 rpm, with a redline of 9,500 rpm. Notably, there’s no hybrid assistance; Ferrari achieves emission standards without electrification.

Similar to the 812 Competizione’s engine, it features titanium connecting rods and a valvetrain with roller finger followers instead of hydraulic lifters. Unique to the 12Cilindri is an “Aspirated Torque Shaping” system that electronically adjusts the torque curves in hird and fourth gears.

An eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox mounted at the rear pairs with the engine, promising 30% faster shifts than the 812’s transmission. Considering the 812 was already one of the quickest-shifting cars, this promises an exhilarating experience. Taller 21-inch tyres effectively shorten gear ratios by 5%, contributing to better acceleration. Ferrari quotes a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 2.9 seconds and a 0 to 20 0 km/h (124 mph) time of under 7.9 seconds. The Spider is slightly slower at 2.95 seconds and 8.2 seconds respectively. Both have a top speed exceeding 340 km/h (211 mph).

For the first time on a front-engined Ferrari, the 12Cilidri has visible active aero on the top surfaces of the car, with two lifting buttresses on either side of the tailgate that is automatically actuated. They’re designed more to trim the air and stabilise the car, rather than produce huge downforce numbers, but Ferrari quotes an additional 50 kg of downforce at 250 km/h (155 mph), which is balanced out by active underfloor flaps in the front splitter and rear diffuser.

Dimensionally, the 12Cilindri is slightly larger than the 812 Superfast in most aspects, except for a one-inch shorter wheelbase. The design is reminiscent of the Roma, with more technical detailing. The black panel between the lights and ahead of the hood references the plexiglass panel found on early 365 GTB/4 Daytona models, giving it a Daytona-esque look.

The interior design follows the lead taken by models like the Roma and Purosangue, with two individual zones for the driver and passenger, who each get their own controls and displays. For the first time in a two-seater model, Ferrari has also fitted a third, larger touchscreen display in the dash centre, following customer feedback. It will control many of the car’s ancillary functions, like media and ventilation.

The 12Cilindri boasts all of Ferrari’s latest, highly advanced chassis control systems, including Side Slip Control 8, designed for faster tyre grip level estimation. There’s also the ingenious independent four-wheel steering system that can steer the rear tyres in opposite directions.

Deliveries in left-hand-drive markets are due to commence in late 2024 for the coupe, and early 2025 for the Spider. Right-hand-drive deliveries are expected to commence about six to nine months later suggesting local arrivals in the second half of 2025 for the coupe, and late 2025 or early 2026 for the Spider.

Ferrari 12Cilindri

Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider