The Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer (BB), produced from 1973 to 1984, represents a pivotal shift in Ferrari’s design philosophy. This mid-engined sports car not only introduced a new era of performance for the Prancing Horse but also cemented its reputation as a leader in automotive aesthetics.

Prior to the BB*, Ferrari was known for its front-engine grand tourers. The BB, however, placed the powerful flat-twelve-cylinder engine in a central position behind the driver’s seat. This innovative approach offered superior weight distribution and handling characteristics, making the BB a true driver’s car.

The design of the BB, crafted by the renowned Pininfarina studio, remains an automotive masterpiece. The sharp lines, low profile, and iconic flying buttresses embodied the futuristic spirit of the 1970s. The integration of functional elements like the pop-up headlights and the rear wing further emphasized the car’s performance capabilities.

The BB wasn’t a static design. Throughout its production run, Ferrari introduced upgrades like the 512 BB, which boasted a larger engine for increased power. Later iterations even incorporated fuel injection technology, showcasing Ferrari’s commitment to continuous improvement.

The Ferrari BB wasn’t just a beautiful showpiece. Modified versions found success on the racetrack, demonstrating the car’s inherent potential. The BB’s legacy extends far beyond its era, influencing countless automotive designs and solidifying Ferrari’s position as a manufacturer of not only stunning automobiles but also technological marvels.

The Ferrari Berlinetta Boxer stands as a testament to Ferrari's ability to merge innovative engineering with timeless design. It remains a coveted collector's item and a true icon of the automotive world.

*While the official statement is that the BB in the name of these vehicles stands for Berlinetta Boxer, there is the belief that the vehicles were actually named after French model, actress, singer, dancer, animal-rights activist, and all around pop culture icon, Brigitte Bardot.