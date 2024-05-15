Ferrari Might Introduce Side-Exit Exhausts To Improve Soundtrack

Ferrari recently filed a patent application to introduce a side-exit exhaust system that could drastically alter the look and sound of Ferrari’s future mid-engine road cars.

The design centres around an asymmetrical layout, with the exhaust exiting the bodywork between the rear door and front fender on one side. This placement aims to enhance the exhaust note, a challenge Ferrari acknowledges due to modern technologies like turbochargers and particulate filters that dampen sound.

By positioning the exhaust closer to the passenger compartment, a side exhaust system could potentially counteract some of the muffling effect. Interestingly, Ferrari cites the Aston Martin DB3S and Porsche 962 C race cars as historical examples of the effectiveness of this design.

While side exhaust is more commonly associated with cars like the Dodge Viper, Ferrari has flirted with the concept before. The classic 250 Testa Rossa featured exhaust pipes routed along the car’s side, though they still exited at the rear. This patent suggests a more prominent side exit for future production models.

The patent also explores the possibility of using this side exhaust system with a hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine, a technology Ferrari has hinted at in another recent filing. While the viability of hydrogen combustion engines remains uncertain, Ferrari sees it as a potential path to reduce emissions while retaining the thrill of a combustion engine.

Source: Motor Authority