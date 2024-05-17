Ford Boss Thinks Four-Door Mustang Is Possible

The Ford Mustang is 60 years old and has been the best-selling sports car globally for over 10 years so is it time to shake things up a bit?

At the recent Goodwood Members’ Meeting, Ford CEO Jim Farley mentioned to Autocar that the Mustang is now “by far” the world’s best-selling coupé and has developed a huge body of followers worldwide.

However, he acknowledged that new derivatives would only be accepted by these supporters if they had the “performance and attitude” of existing models.

“We will never build a Mustang that isn’t a Mustang,” he insisted. “For instance, there will never be room for a small, two-row Ford SUV with a Mustang badge stuck on it. But could we do other Mustang body forms – a four-door or whatever? I believe we could, as long as these models have all the performance and attitude of the original.”

For those die-hard V8 fans, you will be glad to know that Farley intends to build the glorious engine for “as long as God and the politicians let us” and confirmed that they “will never make an all-electric Mustang”.