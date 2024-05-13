Hybrid Porsche 911 Development Complete With Debut Two Weeks Away

Porsche has been teasing a hybrid version of its iconic 911 for years, and now the wait is almost over. The debut of the electrified sports car is just weeks away with an international unveiling taking place on the 28th of May.

Over the past year, prototypes hinting at various 911 hybrid trims have been spotted undergoing testing. On Monday, Porsche released photos of some of these tests and confirmed development is complete.

The released photos showcase prototypes resembling the 911 Carrera or Carrera S, both in standard form and with an optional Aerokit featuring a fixed wing. Prior sightings of prototypes suggest the 911 Turbo will also receive an electric makeover eventually.

Although Porsche remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the hybrid system, they did confirm it prioritizes performance. Racing driver Jörg Bergmeister shaved a remarkable 8.7 seconds off the lap time of a corresponding current 911 model with a 911 hybrid prototype, achieving a Nürburgring lap time of 7:16.934. That time also makes it quicker than the 992.1 Turbo S (7:17.3).

Porsche CEO Oliver Blume previously indicated the 911 hybrid would follow a similar approach to the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car, rather than a plug-in hybrid like the 918 Spyder hypercar or other existing Porsche hybrids. This suggests the hybrid system will primarily function to support the gasoline engine and recover energy during braking, with minimal or no electric-only range, eliminating the need for a bulky battery pack.

Blume previously described this model as an “ultra-sporty hybrid – as seen in racing – for selected derivatives of the 911 model line.”

The introduction of the 911 hybrid coincides with a mid-cycle refresh for the current 992 generation 911. Earlier prototypes hinted at styling tweaks and a fully digital gauge cluster for the updated 911, similar to what Porsche has implemented in other models.