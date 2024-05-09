Injured in an Accident? 7 Steps You Need to Take Immediately

There are around 286 million vehicles on the roads in the US between 2018 and 2023, which makes an accident inevitable. This level of traffic is why there were 12.15 million vehicles involved in crashes in 2019 and 9.1 million vehicles in 2020. An estimated 42,795 people died in crashes in 2022, with many others suffering serious injuries.

The car accident attorneys at Winters & Yonker, P.A., a law firm in New Port Richey, FL, share seven steps to follow if you’re involved in a car crash. Pay attention to the following information.

Get Medical Attention Immediately

If you are injured in any type of accident, your first priority should always be to get medical attention. Even if you think you only have minor injuries, you should still see a doctor right away. Some injuries like concussions or internal bleeding may not be obvious at first. Getting checked out quickly can prevent further injury or complications. Make sure to thoroughly describe all your symptoms and pains to the doctor. If the accident was severe, you may need imaging tests or scans to check for fractures, brain trauma, etc. Don’t try to downplay your injuries or be stoic – getting an accurate diagnosis and prompt treatment is crucial – there were 69k TBI-related deaths in 2021.

Call the Police

Another thing you’ll want to do is contact the police to report the accident. This is important for several reasons. First, the police report can support any injury or insurance claim later on. Second, the police report may place fault on another driver, which can affect liability. Even if it seems like a minor fender bender, go ahead and call the police so there is an official record. Provide all relevant details like the time, location, vehicles involved, apparent property damage, injuries, etc. Get the badge number and contact information of the responding officer.

Document the Scene

While waiting for medical help and the police to arrive, try to document the accident scene if you are able. Take photos of damage to all vehicles, skid marks, debris, weather conditions – anything that could be relevant later. If there are witnesses, get their contact information.

Consult a Local Car Accident Attorney

Experienced car accident attorneys can advise you of your legal rights after an accident and represent your interests during insurance claims and negotiations. They can determine if another party was clearly at fault and if you are entitled to additional compensation above and beyond what insurance covers. An attorney can also deal directly with aggressive insurance adjusters so you can focus on recovery. Many personal injury lawyers work on contingency, meaning legal fees only come out of any settlement.

Notify Your Insurance Company

Contact your auto insurance provider after the accident. Inform them that you were in an accident, whether you are injured, and if police were called. Cooperate fully with their initial investigation and any requests for interviews or documents later on. Depending on your coverage and policy limits, your insurance may pay for medical treatment, vehicle repairs, liability claims from other parties, and other accident-related costs.

Track Expenses

Keep careful records of all expenses related to the accident. This includes medical bills, prescriptions, hospital stays, damage to your vehicle or property, missed time at work, transportation costs to appointments, and any other costs.

Prioritize Recovery

Above all, focus on healing physically and emotionally after an accident. Follow all doctor’s orders closely, including medications, therapy, check-ups, and time off work.

Accidents are stressful but if you follow our tips, you will get through this more easily.