Keyvany Planning Menacing Ferrari Purosangue Package With Nearly 1,000 HP

Just yesterday we shared a rather wild Keyvany widebody kit for the new Lamborghini Revuelto and now we have more renderings from the German tuner them only this time the focus is the Ferrari Purosangue.

While a handful of tuning options already exist for this “SUV”, Keyvany pushes the boundaries with an extensive carbon fibre body kit and a rumoured power upgrade for Maranello’s first five-door offering.

Keyvany unveiled their “Keypuro” project through social media renderings, showcasing a bold transformation for the Purosangue. The body kit boasts a generous amount of exposed carbon fibre throughout, giving the SUV a lot more presence.

At the front there is a redesigned bumper with larger intakes as well as a more aggressive dual-stage splitter, both finished in exposed carbon fibre. The hood receives multiple vents for a more pronounced three-dimensional effect, while headlight extensions evoke the low-slung lines of the FF and GTC4 Lusso predecessors.

The profile gets an update with new alloy wheels nestled within carbon fender flares. More noticeably, wider side skirts flow into a new line along the lower bodywork, extending towards the front doors.

The rear features a significantly more aggressive diffuser compared to the stock unit, although the functionality of its numerous fins remains unclear. Similar questions surround the additional vents on the rear bumper and fenders. Completing the transformation is a larger wing and a second spoiler nestled between the LED taillights.

Beyond the striking visuals, Keyvany hints at comprehensive mechanical upgrades which will result in the magnificent 6.5-litre V12 churning out a beefy 967 hp (721 kW) and 1,170 Nm (863 lb-ft) of torque. That is a significant leap from Maranello’s stock offering of 715 hp (533 kW) and 715 Nm (528 lb-ft).

Keyvany remains tight-lipped on pricing and availability for both the bodykit and engine upgrades. Whether Purosangue owners will be willing to embrace such a drastic visual alteration remains to be seen, but this project undeniably pushes the boundaries of Ferrari customization.