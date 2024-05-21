Lamborghini CEO Not Convinced On Electric Supercars

Lamborghini’s hesitance towards fully embracing electric supercars is clear, with their first electric model set to launch in 2028 not taking the form of a supercar but rather a 2+2 grand tourer named Lanzador.

For the time being, an all-electric supercar is not in the plan as Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann says they are not selling well.

Speaking with Automotive News Europe, Winkelmann noted that electric supercars are “not something that is selling so far.” He went on to mention this genre might never catch on: “It’s too early, and we have to see down the road if and when this is going to happen.”

Lamborghini has kept the V12 alive thanks to electrical assistance in the Revuelto but the lovely V10 has been scrapped for the Huracán successor. It is not all doom and gloom though as they have just confirmed that the new twin-turbo V8 unit will rev all the way up to 10,000 rpm and will pack an impressive 789 hp (588 kW).

The supercar industry often caters to wealthy individuals who, according to Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, show little interest in electric supercars, evident from the limited sales of the high-performance Nevera, which remains on the market despite its 23 records last year.

The broader luxury and performance car sector remains cautious about moving fully into electric vehicles, with companies like Pagani continuing R&D on EVs but delaying any production model due to the adverse impact of heavy batteries on driving dynamics.

Amid stricter emissions regulations, Winkelmann is optimistic about the potential of e-fuels to preserve the essence of combustion engines, highlighting efforts by Porsche, in developing nearly carbon-neutral synthetic fuels in Chile.