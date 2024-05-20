Lamborghini Confirms Huracán Successor Getting 10,000 RPM Twin-Turbo V8

Lamborghini has confirmed that the Huracán replacement rumoured to be called Temerario will be dropping the V10 for a new electrified twin-turbo V8.

Code-named LB634, the new supercar ditches the naturally-aspirated V10 for a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 producing around 789 horsepower on its own.

This is a significant jump from the Huracán’s most powerful variant, which makes 631 horsepower (469 kW) and 597 Nm (441 lb-ft) from the 5.2-litre V10. The 634’s hybrid system adds three electric motors and a battery pack, with a total system output likely to exceed over 900 horsepower.

The twin-turbo V8 is a new, in-house development, not shared with other Volkswagen Group brands like Porsche. It revs to an astonishing 10,000 rpm and delivers peak horsepower between 9,000 and 9,750 rpm. Peak torque comes on strong between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm, aided by the flat-plane crankshaft.

The 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission is derived from the unit found in the Revuelto, Lamborghini’s first plug-in hybrid. While details are scarce, one electric motor sits between the V8 and the transmission. Despite electrification, Lamborghini assures us the exhaust note will remain suitably aggressive for a high-performance supercar.

The 634’s official reveal will be in August joining the Revuelto and the Urus S PHEV to complete Lamborghini’s transition to an electrified future.