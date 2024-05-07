Lamborghini Huracán Successor Will Bring Hybrid V8 Power In August

The excitement is building for the arrival of the Lamborghini Huracán successor and while we think it will be called the Temerario we do not know too much else about it.

Autocar has published that Lamborghini’s head of sales and marketing Federico Foschini confirmed we will see the all-new supercar in August this year.

The successor is set to ditch its iconic naturally aspirated V10 for a new plug-in hybrid powertrain. This powertrain will be based around a bespoke V8 developed in-house by Lamborghini, rather than borrowing from sister company Audi.

The move to PHEV for the Huracán successor is because “the package itself it’s much better than a normal ICE car”, Foschini said, adding: “There are characteristics that you cannot achieve If you don’t have an electric motor [such as active torque vectoring]; it gives you the opportunity to leverage even more on the potential of the engine.”

Visually, the new car will share a clear connection to the Revuelto and will boast a dramatic silhouette that embodies the head of design Mitja Borkert’s “spaceship” ethos. These include a gaping hexagonal exhaust, Y-shaped LED light designs, and prominent air channels throughout the body for enhanced downforce.

Lamborghini has yet to reveal if the V8 shares any relation to the Urus’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo setup. However, given the need for a distinct character and a noticeably different driving experience, the Huracán successor’s gasoline engine will likely be a highly bespoke unit, regardless of its fundamental specifications.

Lamborghini will manufacture the Huracán successor on the same production line as the Revuelto. This marks the first time the brand will build both its supercars in series on a single line, likely made possible by the sharing of major architectural and electrical components.