Lamborghini Sales Chief Says They Will Not Give Up On V12

The rise of electric vehicles (EVs) poses a unique challenge for legendary car manufacturers and how they can maintain their brand identity. Lamborghini, a titan in the supercar world for over 60 years, is at the forefront of this transition.

The introduction of the Urus SUV in 2018 sparked questions about Lamborghini abandoning its core values. However, Lamborghini’s Head of Sales and Marketing, Federico Foschini, said to Top Gear that “The Urus brought a lot of awareness to the brand” and this resulted in these customers buying into the rest of their range.

While Lamborghini managed to keep the V12 alive for their latest pinnacle offering the Revuelto, what should customers expect for the future?

In August we will be graced with the Huracán replacement and if things go according to plan in 2027 we will see their first-ever EV which will likely be a four-seat, hyper GT based on the Lanzador concept.

Foschini acknowledges the challenge of translating Lamborghini’s signature sportiness to EVs. “I’m a big petrolhead myself, so accepting this change is hard for me. But I’ve seen what our technicians are doing and it’s convincing me,” he added.

The future of the iconic V12 remains uncertain. However, synthetic fuels offer a glimmer of hope.

“Synthetic fuels are something we need to seriously consider because if all of a sudden we can’t make combustion-engined cars any more, we need to find a way to still be Lamborghini. It won’t change how versatile we want to be with our model powertrains, but it does give us the possibility to open a new door for the next generation of supercars.

“We want to retain the V12 if we can because it’s just so iconic. And if there is a way for us to do that, we will never give up on it.” Foschini concluded.