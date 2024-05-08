Land Cruiser 300 Gets Menacing Liberty Walk Packages

Japanese tuner Liberty Walk, renowned for its extravagant body kits for supercars and sports cars, has unveiled a new package for the popular Toyota Land Cruiser 300.

The aftermarket specialist offers three tiers: Light Complete Body Kit, Full Complete Body Kit, and Premium Complete Body Kit (with Bonnet Hood).

The Light Complete Body Kit includes a new front bumper, a rear half spoiler with fresh exhaust tips, and wide-body fender extensions crafted from either CFRP (carbon fibre-reinforced plastic) or FRP (fibre-reinforced plastic). The CFRP option adds a $3,300 premium to the FRP price of $7,480.

For a few thousand dollars more, the Full Complete Body Kit upgrades you with everything from the Light Kit, plus an aggressive Liberty Walk radiator grille, a rear wing, and a trunk-mounted spoiler. This comprehensive kit maintains a surprisingly subtle look while adding a touch of menace. It’s available in both FRP ($9,790) and CFRP ($14,080).

The top-of-the-line Premium Complete Body Kit adds a unique aftermarket hood with a distinctive concave centre cutout and side vents. While these features might seem out of place on a bulky off-roader, they cater to those seeking a truly standout look. This option comes in FRP for $13,090 or CFRP for $19,580.

Liberty Walk further complements its kits with two aftermarket wheel options. Forged 22-inch wheels are available for $11,650, while those seeking a more dramatic look can opt for the 24-inch forged alloys at $14,850. It’s important to note that these larger wheels may not be what you want if you fancy some off-roading.

The complete Land Cruiser Liberty Walk makeover, including all bells and whistles, can reach a final price tag of $34,430 (approx. R650k).

Keep in mind that this doesn’t include shipping and installation and of course the base price of the Land Cruiser, which starts at around R1.5m in South Africa.