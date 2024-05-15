Limited Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport Gets Red Carbon Interior

Alfa Romeo is celebrating its rich motorsport heritage with special editions of the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, taking inspiration from the brand’s victory in the 1928 Mille Miglia.

These Super Sport variants boast a unique aesthetic with swathes of red carbon fibre adorning the interior. The red weave is complemented by red stitching throughout the cabin, including the seats, dashboard, and headrests, which feature matching red embroidery.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport come in two exterior colour options: Etna Red and metallic Vulcano Black. For the Giulia, Alfa White is also available. Both cars are equipped with the signature teledial wheels and adaptive LED headlights.

The cloverleaf emblem on each car receives a subtle update, with the background painted black instead of the traditional white.

Performance remains unchanged from the standard Giulia QV and Stelvio QV, packing a potent 513 hp (382 kW) twin-turbocharged 2.9-litre V6. The Akrapovič sports exhaust, typically an optional extra, comes standard on these special editions.

Adding to their exclusivity, Alfa Romeo will only produce 275 units of the Giulia QV Super Sport and 175 units of the Stelvio QV Super Sport.

These special editions commemorate Alfa Romeo‘s triumph in the 1928 Mille Miglia, a gruelling endurance race where a 6C 1500 Super Sport crossed the finish line first after over 19 hours of competition.

The Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Super Sport mark a significant chapter for these iconic models, as their successors are expected to arrive in the coming years, with the Stelvio being replaced in 2025 and the Giulia in 2026.