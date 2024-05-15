Mansory Reveal Wild ‘1 of 5’ Maserati MC20 Pergusa

Maserati’s MC20 marked a new era, reviving the supercar spirit with lightweight construction, racing-inspired engineering, and the debut of the twin-turbo Nettuno V6.

Now, Mansory has stepped in to offer what is undoubtedly the wildest offering for the Italian supercar with the MCX Pergusa.

The full carbon fibre body with an aggressive aerodynamic kit guarantees the MCX Pergusa turns heads but its enhancements go beyond just cosmetics.

A reworked exhaust system and engine tuning elevate the MCX Pergusa’s output to a staggering 740 hp (552 kW) and 880 Nm (649 lb-ft) of torque, exceeding the standard MC20’s figures by a significant margin. This translates to a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time in 2.6 seconds and a top speed of 335 km/h (208 mph).

Beyond the exterior and performance upgrades, Mansory equips the MCX Pergusa with its signature custom wheels and a completely redesigned interior.

Limited to just 5 units, the Mansory MCX Pergusa pushes the boundaries of design, engineering, and craftsmanship. It is certainly not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but there is no denying that it packs a boatload of presence and will create a stir wherever it is in the world.