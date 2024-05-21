McLaren F1 and GMA T.50 Meet For The First Time In Incredible Video Review

Over three decades ago, the introduction of the McLaren F1 revolutionized the automotive landscape with its state-of-the-art, analog-driven essence. It was this ideal that inspired Gordon Murray to create the GMA T.50.

Henry Catchpole from Hagerty recently tested both models to scrutinize their similarities and distinctions and it is WELL worth the watch.

The Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 has been designed with daily usability in mind, enhancing ergonomics, storage, and technological features compared to the F1. It boasts an advanced 10-speaker, 700-watt Arcam audio system, which is considerably lighter than the Kenwood system in the McLaren, and incorporates modern tech like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For practicality, the T.50 utilizes Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres which are more readily available than the bespoke tyres used on the McLaren.

March 2023 marked the production of the first T.50 by GMA, with a limit of only 100 units, each tailored to the individual specifications of the buyer, ensuring no two cars are alike. However, if you’re hoping to acquire one, you might be disappointed as all units were pre-sold by early 2022.

Given Catchpole’s enthusiastic review, these cars are likely to fetch a premium in the resale market.

Press play and enjoy the superb 30-minute video.