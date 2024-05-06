McLaren P1 Successor Rumoured To Get All-New V8

Believe it or not, the iconic McLaren P1 hypercar is over a decade old already so it is time for a replacement.

According to Automotive News, details of the new hypercar, codenamed P18, were recently presented to dealers at a Las Vegas conference and the most noteworthy detail was the fact that it will be powered by a new V8.

While the V6-powered Artura and the track-only, V10 Solus exist, the cornerstone of modern McLaren vehicles has always been a twin-turbo V8. Derived from a 1990s Nissan racing engine, this 3.8-litre and 4.0-litre V8 has powered everything from the MP4-12C to the current 750S.

A dealer source revealed to Automotive News that the P18’s V8 is a completely new design, unrelated to the previous V8 or the Artura’s V6. This new V8 will be paired with a next-generation hybrid system that’s apparently 70% lighter than the one found in the Artura. The combined output is expected to exceed 1000 hp (or around 746 kW).

Visually, the car takes a sharp turn from tradition. McLaren’s signature dihedral doors are reportedly being ditched in favour of dramatic gullwing doors. Aerodynamic features are said to be plentiful, including an active front splitter and rear wing. A roof-mounted snorkel and sculpted buttresses further hint at the car’s aggressive nature. While drawing inspiration from the 1990s F1 car for its overall design language, the P18 will retain a two-seater layout.

Automotive News suggests the price tag is expected to be around $2 million and we may see it debut before the end of this year.